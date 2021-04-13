SHOCKING: ‘Distressed’ Israeli Soldier Sets Self On Fire

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces, Itzik Saidyan, has set himself ablaze around a rehabilitation facility.

Israel’s Defense Ministry disclosed this on Monday, adding that he was rescued and rushed in a critical condition to Sheba Medical Center by other guards.

“Defense Ministry security guards acted immediately, using fire extinguishers, in order to give him first aid; and, at the same time, called rescue services,” the ministry said.

The soldier was said to be part of the military’s Operation Protective Edge, which was established to secure southern Israel from numerous rocket attacks, among others.

Reacting to the development, the nation’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that Saidyan was one of the soldiers diagnosed with mental distress.

He expressed displeasure at the incident, but assured that his government was finding out ways to take care of distressed soldiers.

“On the eve of Memorial Day we witnessed a shocking incident. Itzik Saidyan, an IDF Golani Brigade soldier from Operation Protective Edge, set himself on fire as a result of great mental distress.

“Unfortunately I know that he is not the only one among our soldiers who is in such distress.

“I expressed my profound shock over the incident and also said that I was committed to carrying out a comprehensive reform of the way we deal with handicapped IDF veterans and our wounded. I am certain that I reflect the view of very many among you,” he tweeted.