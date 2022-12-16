Shodipe-Dosunmu Mourns Late Nigerian Ambassador To Spain

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, has mourned the passing of the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, who died in Madrid in the early hours of Thursday.

Shodipe-Dosunmu described the late envoy as an adherent of Asiwaju, promoter of the greater good of Lagos, and a genuine man who was devoted to a good cause.

In a statement on Thursday, the Oloriekun of Olowogbowo, labeled the deceased as a philanthropist who was dedicated to Nigeria at all times.

Shodipe-Dosunmu said, “Demola Seriki climbed all the possible hills of politics with great elan, with genuine devotion to a good cause and with utter simplicity and with the panache of a Lagosian original.

“Demola spoke softly, truthfully but with stern stability to what he believes in. You hardly hear him shout in angry denunciation. He was as humble as humble could be.

“Seriki harbored no malice, no malignant flourishing. He sprung from the very fount of Evans street in Lagos island, his place of birth and the very street which now bears his name in deserved honor and approbation.

“He worked hard for every position he got. Minister, Ambassador, strong party Apparatchik, adherent of Asiwaju, promoter of the greater good of Lagos, he never looked back on God’s holy calling.

“I knew him as a friend, as a brother who was always respectful and swept in deference to me.

“He had served well. He had lived a good life. God is all our abiding judge. Demola was good man. He was one instinctively invoked in philanthropic articulations, giving to the poor and the needy without hesitation.

“He was a typical Lagosian indifferent to sectarian or tribal differences. He acted as the good Lord pushed him.

“He was one of our own; a Lagosian with sterling purity , unfailing , unyielding , devoted to the brightness of a greater Lagos and invariably the Nigerian state. We at Omo Eko Pataki pray that the good Lord will harbor him in Aljannah Fridaus. Ameena.”

Seriki was born on Lagos Island on November 30, 1959. Until his death, aside being the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, he was also a Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.