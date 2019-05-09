Advertisement

Barely 24 hours after a video of Baruwas Eleniya and his boys beating Shoki Shitta went viral, the police have arrested the head of the touts for the assault.

Shoki Shitta was reportedly assaulted for publicly criticizing Wizkid for not settling them in Shitta, Surulere in Lagos state.

According to reports, Baruwa was arrested on Wednesday night and put in Police custody. The Police allegedly obtained a text conversation between himself and Wizkid. The text included details to Wizkid on how Shoki was nabbed and being dealt with.

The victim had, in a recent video, told his friends to stop listening to Wizkid because he doesn’t “settle” them. In the video, he could be heard singing praises to Davido.

Baruwa Eleniyan had in the assault video accused him of allegedly going to a shop owned by Wizkid’s sister, yesterday, after hearing that Wizkid was in Surulere for a short visit. Shoki Shitta could be heard denying the claim.

You may recall that Davido had earlier offered to give Shoki Shitta N1 million after the video of his assault hit the internet.