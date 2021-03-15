‘Shootings’ In Port Harcourt As Task force Destroys Shops

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Pandemonium broke out on Monday morning around the Nkpogu Rebisi Road axis of Port Harcourt following destruction of shops and goods by the Rivers State Task Force on Illegal Street Trading.

A source informed THE WHISTLER that trouble started when some members of the Task Force operating in the area allegedly destroyed goods displayed in front of shops in the area.

The development, according to our source, did not go down well with the shop owners and youths of the community who are said to have gone on rampage in protest.

THE WHISTLER gathered there is ongoing shootout between the community youths and the Taskforce members that have resulted to heavy traffic around the axis.