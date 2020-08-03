Shoprite’s Exit Will Help Indigenous Supermarkets To Grow- Shehu Sani

75 SHARES Share Tweet

A former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the Senate, Senator Shehu Sani, has said Indigenous supermarkets will have opportunities to grow their businesses if Shoprite eventually pulls out of Nigeria.

Shoprite Group which is based in South Africa has announced that it is considering selling its stakes in Nigerian outlets after 15 years of operations.

The former senator while reacting to this development on his Tweeter handle on Monday said the company was free to either stay or leave, saying this would not hurt Nigeria.

The tweet read, “If Shoprite wants to stay,they can stay;if they want to go,they can go;it will help local supermarkets to grow.”

Some of Sani’s followers expressed the fear that the exit would increase unemployment because the exit of the supermarket throw thousands of its workers into the already saturated job market.

While some maintain this position, others said Indigenous supermarkets would absorb those whose jobs would be affected and even develop the capacity to expand and employ more workers.