‘Show No Mercy To Terrorists’ — Air Chief Tells Commanders

Nigeria Airforce (NAF) on Wednesday directed its various operational Commanders to leave no room for the proliferation of terrorist activities, considering the upsurge of insecurity ravaging the country.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao made this call during a visit to Air Officers Commanding and Air Component Commanders at the NAF Base in Kaduna.

Amao noted that the current security situation needed a steadfast modification of NAF strategies and its response to terrorists’ activities.

He said, “Though the security environment remains fluid and uncertain with terrorists moving between the northeast, northwest and north central, the need to continually modify NAF’s air power strategies to stay ahead of the asymmetric and unconventional nature of terrorists’ activities is of paramount importance.

“We have a responsibility to secure our nation and give our citizens a sense of hope, trust, and belonging. Therefore, we must ensure that we stay ahead of the enemy and envisage his next line of action.

“I urge you to show no mercy against any terrorist and their accomplices while denying them the freedom of movement and ease to cause mayhem against innocent Nigerians.”

The Air Chief, however, added that efforts were underway to procure more combat platforms to equal the increasing demands of air assets in various theatres of operations across the nation.

He assured that the issue of manpower will be addressed through the continuous training of more combat pilots, imagery analysts, and other specialities in the service.

Nigeria has recorded at least 6,698 deaths, 3,357 abductions and 2,357 incidences in the last six months following terrorist attacks, communal clashes, inter-ethnic war, banditry, and farmer-herders clashes.

This is an increase when compared to the first half of 2021, where at least 4,937 deaths, 2,542 abductions and 1,240 incidences were recorded, a report by Beacon Intelligence revealed.

This upsurge in insecurity is despite a growing budgetary allocation of over N4trn military spending in the last eight years.