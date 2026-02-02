‘Show Of Unity’ – IPOB Hails Widespread Compliance With Sit-At-Home Order In Anambra

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has praised what it describe as “total and overwhelming” compliance with a sit-at-home directive purportedly observed across Anambra State on Monday

The group said the action reflected a historic “show of unity” in support of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was convicted of treason-related charges in 2015. He is serving a life in Sokoto Prison.

A statement signed by Comrade Emma Powerful, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, declared that streets and markets from Omambala to Onitsha were largely deserted as residents stayed indoors in de facto observance of the call, which it described as a peaceful civil protest.

The group said the compliance demonstrated “deep love, loyalty, and resolve” toward Kanu, whom they consider unjustly detained.

“Biafraland has spoken. The world is watching. The resolve of our people remains unshaken,” the IPOB statement read in part, characterising the response as a reaffirmation of collective will and identity.

The development is coming after the Anambra state government ordered the reopening of the Onitsha main market which defied it order to open for business two Mondays ago.

The sit-at-home which was declared in honour of Kanu for being in prison has grounded business activities for over five years. Attempts to end the practice has pitted governments in the zone against IPOB. The group insists business activities must remain shut until Kanu is freed.

Soludo has however insisted the markets must all open for business. As he oredree that the shutdown markets must be opened, IPOB urged the people to ignore the directive.

And on Monday, IPOB said its assessment showed “there was total compliance”.

IPOB said, “This peaceful but firm compliance is a clear message: the Biafran people will not be forced to abandon their leader or betray their collective will.

“The love for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not a weakness to be envied or attacked—it is a strength that binds our people and fuels our lawful demand for justice and freedom.”

It said it remained “committed to order, discipline, and respect for institutions, but we will resist every attempt to intimidate, humiliate, or enslave our people. The continued illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu only reinforces the legitimacy of this resistance.”