Shun Distractions, Focus On Studies — Ogbonnaya Poly Rector Tells Students

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‎The Rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic Aba, Dr. Christopher Okoro Kalu, has urged students of the institution to remain focused and disciplined in pursuing their life purpose, warning that distractions could have lasting negative consequences.

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‎Speaking during the institution’s orientation exercise ahead of its 32nd matriculation ceremony scheduled for March 21, 2026, the Rector emphasized that students’ admission into the polytechnic is not by chance but an opportunity for self-discovery and growth.

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‎Delivering a message titled “The Journey to Self-Discovery: Knowing Your Purpose Early,” Okoro noted that greatness is achieved through consistent effort over time.

He encouraged students to discover, develop, and direct their purpose early, stressing the importance of staying true to their values beyond merely obtaining certificates.

‎“The world you are entering d‎oes not reward certificates alone; it rewards value. Certificates may give you access, but the value you create determines whether you are sought after or neglected,” he said.

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‎He further advised students to identify who they are, why they are in school, and the problems they are positioned to solve, noting that early self-awareness is key to success.

Okoro also emphasized the importance of hard work, innovation, and service, cautioning against excuses.

‎“Purpose is not a wish; it requires deliberate effort. At the end of the day, your skills will speak louder than your grades,” he added.

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‎Addressing concerns raised by students, the Rector reiterated his administration’s stance against the sale of textbooks and any form of exploitation.

He assured students of continued commitment to their welfare in line with the vision of the state government, promising that their rights and entitlements would be protected.

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‎Okoro also maintained that the peaceful and conducive learning environment in the institution would be sustained, urging students to support the government by participating in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which he described as a civic responsibility.

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