‘Shutdown All Sectors In Imo State’ – NLC Tells Members As Protest Begins Today

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),Joe Ajaero has directed all members of the Union and affiliate Unions to shut down all sectors in Imo State as the union begins to protest today.

Ajaero announced the commencement of the protest at the end of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in the late hours of Tuesday, October 31, 2023, in Owerri the state capital.

Advertisement

The pronouncement by Ajaero showed that despite the court order restraining NLC and TUC from embarking on protests in the state, the Labour unions are unwavering and determined to storm the state.

Ajaero said, “The protest and strike action take place unfailingly tomorrow, Wednesday, November 1 and the action be total across all the sectors as unions must embark on heightened mobilisation.

“Imo State be shut down; air, land and sea; However, Owerri Airport to remain open till noon before it is shut down.”

Recall that THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the NLC referred to Philip Nwansi, the chairman of the NLC Imo State Chapter as an ‘imposter’ following his announcements that the NLC Imo State chapter will be pulling out of the proposed November 1 protest in the state.

Advertisement

Reacting to the pulling out, Ajaero said, “For Trying to use the courts to stifle a lawful protest; attempting to the break the ranks of the unions in the State; undermining the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state by foisting on the state council a leadership not constituted in accordance with the provisions of the Congress constitution, Imo State is now charged for a major industrial action.”