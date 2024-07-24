Sierra Leone: Ex- Soldiers, Police Officers Jailed Over Failed Coup Attempt

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Sierra Leone high court has handed down prison sentences to 11 individuals, including former soldiers and police officers, for their roles in a failed military coup attempt last year.

The defendants were found guilty of treason, murder, and unauthorized use of military uniforms. The failed coup attempt, which occurred on November 26, resulted in the deaths of over 20 people and the release of approximately 2,200 inmates.

THE WHISTLER reported that retired army major and former bodyguard to ex-president Ernest Bai Koroma, Amadu Koita Makalo, received sentences ranging from 40 to 70 years in prison. Female police officer Halimatu Hassan Bangura was given 30 years for harboring Koita.

The other accused person, Bai Mahmoud Bangura from the opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party, charged with four related offenses, was allowed to leave the country on medical grounds.

The convictions come amid increased tensions in Sierra Leone, a country still recovering from a 1991-2002 civil war that claimed over 50,000 lives.