‘Silent Emergency’: 152m Premature Babies Born In Last 10 Years – WHO

A new report jointly released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said 152 million preterm babies (born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy) were born between 2010 to 2020.

According to the report, an estimated 13.4 million babies were born premature in 2020 with nearly 1 million dying from preterm complications which is equivalent to about 1 in 10 babies born prematurely.

It noted that overall, preterm birth rates have not changed in any region in the world in the past decade according to the updated report from WHO and UNICEF, prepared in partnership with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the PMNCH—the world’s largest alliance for women, children, and adolescents.

Titled “Born too soon: a decade of action on preterm birth”, the report said the severity of preterm births have long been under-recognized despite impeding progress in children’s health improvement and becoming the leading cause of child deaths, accounting for more than 1 in 5 of all deaths in children under 5 years of age.

It added that preterm survivors can face lifelong health consequences, with an increased likelihood of disability and developmental delays.

“Building from a landmark report on the topic in 2012, this new Born too soon “decade” report provides a comprehensive overview of the prevalence of preterm birth and its profound impact on women, families, societies and economies” said the global health agency.

The report stated that often, where babies are born determines if they survive, adding that only 1 in 10 extremely preterm babies survive in low-income countries, compared to more than 9 in 10 in high-income countries.

Gaping inequalities related to race, ethnicity, income, and access to quality care determine the likelihood of preterm birth, death, and disability, even in high-income countries, it said.

“Southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa have the highest rates of preterm birth, and preterm babies in these regions face the highest mortality risk. Together, these two regions account for more than 65 per cent of preterm births globally” the report read.

Additionally, the report emphasizes how dangers for women and infants worldwide are rising as a result of COVID-19, climate change, environmental harm, and rising living costs.

“For example air pollution is estimated to contribute to 6 million preterm births each year. Nearly 1 in 10 preterm babies are born in the 10 most fragile countries affected by humanitarian crises, according to a new analysis in the report ” the report noted

According to the WHO, there is a strong correlation between maternal health risks, such as adolescent pregnancy and pre-eclampsia, and preterm births. This emphasizes the need to guarantee access to sexual and reproductive health services, including effective family planning, with high-quality care during pregnancy and immediately after delivery.

The Director of Health, UNICEF, Steven Lauwerier, said “After every preterm death is a trail of loss and heartbreak. Despite the many advances the world has made in the past decade, we have made no progress in reducing the number of small babies born too soon or averting the risk of their death.

“The toll is devasting. It’s time we improve access to care for pregnant mothers and preterm infants and ensure every child gets a healthy start and thrives in life” he said.

The Director for Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at WHO, Dr Anshu Banerjee added that “Ensuring quality care for these tiniest, most vulnerable babies and their families is absolutely imperative for improving child health and survival.”

He asserted that progress is also needed to help prevent preterm births by ensuring that women are able to access quality health services before and during pregnancy to identify and manage risks.