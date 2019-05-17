Simon Lalong Emerges Chairman Northern Governors Forum

Advertisement

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has emerged Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum.

He emerged chairman of the forum today, Friday during a meeting of the forum in Kaduna.

The position was previously held by Kashim Shettima, Governor of Borno State.

At the meeting which is the forum’s first of the year, the governors also agreed to set up a joint financial institution that will galvanize rapid socio-economic development within the region and enable it attain some degree of financial independence.

The governors also resolved to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the security challenges in the region.

The meeting of the northern governors which later went into closed door, is expected to receive briefing on the security situation across states as well as submissions from officials of the northern Nigerian development company on the successes made in the areas of oil exploration in the lake chad basin, as well as reviving the collapsed Kaduna textile factory owned by the 19 northern states.