Singer Rema Uses Tems As Profile Pic After Tweeting ‘I’m Dating’

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Rema, has sparked reactions on social media after changing his Twitter profile picture to that of Tems, the BET Award-winning songstress.

Rema had earlier tweeted ‘Tems fine ASF’ and ‘I’m dating’ on the microblogging platform, prompting his fans to suspect that his account may have been hacked.

Prior to this, the Mavin Records signee had said that he is “a virgin” and dared his followers to contradict him.

If Big Wiz pass the blunt, I’ll smoke.🤞🏾 — REMA (@heisrema) July 5, 2022

The tweets which some fans considered weird came days after criticism trailed the singer’s alleged poor performance at the Afronation concert in Portugal.

Rema had explained in a now-deleted post: “Whoever came for Afronation day 1 knew the sound was bad. 2, second delay feedback from the mic, no in-ear monitors for artists to keep track of the audio the audience was receiving.

“Let’s not even talk about provisions they make for artists to come with ‘bands’ still I made use of live sessions at first and I cut it off & improvised cause I wasn’t satisfied with the sound, even complained on stage.

“One thing leads to another, know this! But just can’t watch people take shots @ me and my brother, Omah Lay. Lastly, we’ll all learn, grow & do better, as artists & organizers, peace.”

Tems won the ‘Best International Act’ at the 2022 BET Awards and made history as the first Nigerian and African female musician to win in that category of BET Awards.

Below are some of the reactions to Rema’s switch of his profile picture to that of the ‘Crazy Things’ chanteuse.

