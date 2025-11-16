Sinner Defeats Alcaraz To Win ATP Finals

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Jannik Sinner retained the ATP Finals title on Sunday after beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 and ending a turbulent season with victory over his great rival.

Sinner took the lead thanks to a brilliant lob which set up a set point, and he made no mistake with a missile of a serve which Alcaraz could only limply send wide.

But Sinner immediately handed Alcaraz the advantage in the second set with two double faults, which helped hand Alcaraz a break of serve at the start of the frame.

However, Sinner hit back with a break of his own in the sixth game before saving a break point in the seventh to keep the set on serve, whipping the crowd into a frenzy with each point he won.

With Alcaraz serving to stay in the match in the 12th game, Sinner forced deuce with a down-the-line backhand before dropping to the floor as consecutive errors from his opponent confirmed the Italian’s successful title defence.

The 24-year-old bounced back from a three-month ban, which took out a large chunk of his season, despite the World Anti-Doping Agency accepting that the Italian was accidentally contaminated with the banned substance clostebol last year.

Advertisement

Sinner has now won 31 straight matches on indoor hard courts, a run which stretches back to the 2023 championship match at Turin’s Inalpi Arena, which he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Four more wins on indoor hard courts would draw him level with Djokovic’s tally set between 2012 and 2015 – the second-highest in the Open era but some way behind John McEnroe’s record of 47.

He hasn’t dropped a set at the Finals since losing that final to the Serb two years ago, and he was imperious over the week in northern Italy.

Sinner was full of praise for Alcaraz, hailing him for giving him a tough time in the final.

He said, “Carlos, an amazing season. It’s amazing what you’re doing. A lot of work, a lot of great memories for your career. Well deserved for the number one. I’m extremely happy. If it’s another player other than me, I choose you.

Advertisement

“You are definitely a player I look up to, a lot of motivation. Every practice session has a big purpose. We are all very happy to see you play. You are the most energetic player on tour. I hope to see you again next year with great battles ahead of us.

“My team have done incredible work at the end of the season, coming up with this level, so I really appreciate it.”

Sinner has won 24 ATP Tour-level singles titles, including four majors: two at the Australian Open, one at the Wimbledon Championships, and one at the US Open.

He has also won the 2024 and 2025 ATP Finals and led Italy to the 2023 and 2024 Davis Cup crowns.