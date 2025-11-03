Sinner To Battle Alcaraz In South Korea

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in an exhibition match in South Korea in January ahead of the Australian Open.

Italy’s Sinner regained the world number ranking position from Carlos Alcaraz after winning the Paris Masters for the first time on Sunday.

The two best players in men’s tennis will meet in the “Hyundai Card Super Match” on January 10 in Incheon, near Seoul.

The organisers confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The statement read: “For domestic tennis fans it will be the very first opportunity to see the two top-ranked players compete.”

Sinner’s 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime lifted the Italian 250 points above Alcaraz in the rankings before the season-ending ATP finals on 9 November.

Alcaraz leads the pair’s head-to-head, with 10 victories to Sinner’s five.

The Spaniard came out on top in an epic French Open final in June, before Sinner gained revenge at Wimbledon in July.

But Alcaraz won the most recent battle between the pair, winning his sixth Grand Slam with victory at the US Open in September.

Sinner will defend his Australian Open title in the first Grand Slam of 2026, which begins in Melbourne on January 18.