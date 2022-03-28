‘Sinners Repent And Change Their Ways’ — Buhari Replies Those Criticising APC For Electing Former PDP Members Into NWC

President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to criticisms trailing the election of some former members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the ruling party’s national convention held at the weekend.

Former Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Adamu and ex-Osun State Deputy Governor, Iyiola Omisore, who emerged as national chairman and national secretary of the APC, respectively, are former chieftains of the PDP.

Some of the critics had said that with the ex-PDP members now in control of the APC, the ruling party may eventually be taken over by members of the main opposition party.

But responding late Sunday, President Buhari wondered if scriptures do not teach critics about “sinners who repent and change their ways”.

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Abdullahi Adamu on emerging APC national chairman.

The president’s reaction was contained in a statement issued by his senior media assistant, Garba Shehu, where he congratulated the new leadership of the party.

“The APC convention hosted last weekend sets the scene for an APC victory in the presidential and general elections in 2023.

“It was a victory over naysayers who believed the party was divided but were disappointed.

“It was victory for voters in Nigeria who can now be assured of a smooth succession to new leadership in 2023,’’ Shehu stated.

Shehu said the president also frowned at the peddling of “fake news” about division in the party in some sections of the media.

“What the convention made clear was how the media has been peddling fake news of division when the hard reality of unity, cohesion, and indeed personal warmth between members of the party’s leaders – incoming and outgoing – was evident for all to see.

“Of course, the blame for this mind set ought to go to the opposition which in all these years had worked to divide the country, leading to all manner of separatist agitations.

“But this is not the wish nor is it in the character of the citizens as was clear for everyone to see at the Eagle Square.

“When their fake news of disunity was undone by the facts, some in the opposition could not help themselves but to take to newspapers and the airwaves to find another way to shore up their reputations.

“That some of the APC’s new leadership were once in the opposition was the new line to take to the media, somehow suggesting that those who have left one party should not hold positions in another.

“Yet, do the scriptures not teach us of the virtue of sinners who repent and change their ways,’’? he stated.

He said Buhari is optimistic that the forthcoming primary elections of the APC would be successful.

“No doubt some will attempt to argue the impossible – that an APC primary election is a source of division while an opposition primary election is a source of consensus.

“But voters can see through such acrobatics and they know that when the contests for 2023 come, APC offers a track record of successes and leadership, while the opposition has only decades of failure and complicity,’’ he added.