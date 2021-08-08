‘Sit At Home And Lose Your August Salary’ – Anambra Govt Warns

The Anambra State Government has threatened to withhold the August salary of any worker who abstains from duty in compliance with the sit-at-home directive by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

IPOB had ordered sit-at-home every Monday in the South-East beginning from August 9 to prevail on the Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, currently in detention for treasonable felony.

This was contained in a statement attributed to the State Head Of Service, Harry Udu, on Sunday.

According to the statement, workers in the state are to report to their duty posts on Monday unfailingly or be sanctioned.

It also directed all commissioners and permanent secretaries to monitor the situation and report accordingly.

The announcement read in part: “The Government of Anambra State has directed that all workers in the state must attend to their duties on Monday 9th August 2021

“Failure to do so will result in severe sanctions including loss of salary for the month of August.

“All Hon. Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries are to monitor and report compliance, please.

” Kindly give this information the widest publicity in your Establishment.”