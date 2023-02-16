Sit-At-Home: Ekpa Enjoying ‘Undeserved’ Media Hype – Ohanaeze Youth Leader

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The self-styled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, does not deserve the media recognition he is getting.

This is the view of High Chief Christopher Yeoman, youth leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Kaduna State. Chief Yeoman spoke Thursday while reacting to the sit-at-home orders and curfews imposed on some parts of the defunct Biafra from 23rd to 28th February, 2023 by Ekpa.

THE WHISTLER reports that Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on 25th February, 2023.

Ekpa had in a viral video declared that from 24th to 25th of Feb. 2023, there would be a 6pm to 6am curfew in all federal roads leading to Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states, adding that such would also be extended to Okigwe, Owerri, Orlu, Abakaliki, and Enugu metropolis.

He also barred elections in Abakaliki, Afikpo, Oji River, Enugu, Nsukka, Owerri, Orlu, Okigwe, Aba, Umuahia, Nnewi, Onitsha, Awka, Agbor, Warri, Ugheli, Asaba, Yenegoa, Ahuda, Degema, Calabar, Igwocha, Ogoja, Ekett, Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Auchi, Benin, Idoma, and Ighara.

He claimed that the area designated as Biafra should focus on severing ties with Nigeria rather than holding national elections.

In a reaction, the Ohanaeze youth leader in Kaduna State said, “I can assure you that there will be elections in South East, and Igbos will come out in their numbers to vote. Ohanaeze supports this election and even IPOB is in support of the elections. Who is Ekpa to tell people what to do? He does not have any right to tell the Igbo what to do? It is the media that is giving him a sense of belonging.”

Speaking also, Elder Justice Ikpeama, the coordinator, United Igbo Elders Forum Worldwide (UIEFW), one of the umbrella bodies of Igbo elders and intellectuals, described the order ‘as idiotic and a distraction to the psyche of the people’. He said the declarations should be ‘discarded as it appeared that it is coming out from a likely mentally deranged young man’.

In his words, “Where are Igbo elders, politicians, South-East governors, traditional rulers and other leaders of thought? Ndigbo should not listen to such. We should come out in large numbers and cast our votes.

“I also urge South-East governors to mobilize security to ensure that everywhere is peaceful. Nobody should listen to the so-called Simon Ekpa who enemies of the Igbo are using to scuttle our progress. He has done it before and he is on it again.”

Meanwhile, Ekpa has described a letter claiming that the Finland government wrote him directing him to reverse his sit-at-home orders on the old Eastern Region as fake.

He tweeted, “My attention has been drawn to a fake letter being circulated by Nigerian criminals. Please disregard it. Nigeria is known for forgery, scam, internet fraud, and that’s why we are fighting to exit such a foundation.”

Ekpa was appointed leader of IPOB shortly after the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the founder of the pro-IPOB group. IPOB, in a release by Emma Powerful, its media head, however, announced his sack. But since then, Ekpa has been leading a faction of the group from his base in Finland.