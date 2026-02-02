Sit-At-Home: Enugu Drivers Shun Anambra Routes

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Some commercial drivers in Enugu State, Monday, shunned conveying passengers to Onitsha and other strategic parts of Anambra State following the order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to observe sit-at-home in solidarity with traders of Onitsha Main Market whose shops were shut by the state government.

Gov Charles Soludo had ordered the closure of the market following the traders’ continued compliance with the sit-at-home despite its cancellation in the state. Though the governor ordered the reopening of the market, some Enugu drivers said they avoided the routes because of uncertainties.

Christian Nnadi operates on Abuja-Enugu-Onitsha routes. He told THE WHISTLER that he would be resting today. “Gov Soludo caused more harm to us. I decided to halt my journey in Enugu on Sunday because if I got to Onitsha last night, I wouldn’t know if there would be movement today. So when I got to Enugu yesterday, I transferred my passengers to another bus and retired to my house at Abakpa. The approach Soludo adopted is wrong, but his advisers know better. Ordinarily, sit-at-home is gradually becoming dead since Emma Powerful (IPOB’s spokesman) stopped issuing statements. The number of policemen in Nigeria as a whole is not enough to secure every part of the country. So, Soludo can’t secure every part of the state with the security structure of the state. The best for me is to stay back.”

Another driver, Emma Akpan, told our reporter on phone that his company cancelled trips to Onitsha from Enugu today. “Our company cancelled loading to Onitsha today. We don’t know the security situation over there. Moreover, no passengers have bought tickets to go to Anambra in our park this morning. What is happening in Anambra between Gov Soludo and the traders is miscalculated. He should have engaged the traders through dialogues. Where has confrontation achieved anything?”

“I won’t even attempt to work today,” Oliver Ikpa, an Enugu-based commercial driver, said. According to him, “I know very well that IPOB is not going to attack anybody, but no one can predict what criminals can do. What is happening in Anambra State is just trying to wake a sleeping dog. Businesses are gradually reopening in Enugu and other parts of South East on Mondays, but, mark you, the face-off between Soludo and IPOB will worsen it.”

A commentator on national issues, Clinton Ozioko, said aside drivers, some Enugu residents are “foot-dragging to come out today in solidarity with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”.

“Many people are angry that our governors, rather than championing the freedom of Kanu, are busy clamping down on IPOB,” he said. “We had expected more practical measures from the Southeast Governors’ Forum towards Kanu’s release. But apart from Alex Otti of Abia State, I doubt the sincerity of other governors. So don’t be surprised that the Soludo approach’s might re-ignite the sit-at-home in Southeast. And it takes IPOB nothing to issue statements. The fear is always a possible hijack of such orders by miscreants.”

IPOB, through its spokesman, Emma Powerful, had declared Feb 2, 2026 sit-at-home, stating that “It is a direct, peaceful, and unified response to the tyrannical actions of Gov Soludo who has shut down the Onitsha Main Market for one week and threatened further month-long closures, revocation, demolition, and punitive repurposing if traders continue their legitimate observance of Monday sit-at-home in solidarity with our unjustly imprisoned leader.”