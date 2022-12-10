Sit-At-Home: Enugu Police Deploy Operatives After New Market Attack

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State Police Command, Saturday, vowed to deal with suspected enforcers of the sit-at-home order by self- styled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr Simon Ekpa.

To this end, the command has deployed operatives at strategic locations in the state to forestall breakdown of law and order.

THE WHISTLER reports that unknown gunmen Saturday morning burnt a police patrol vehicle at the New Market unit of the state capital. The state headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is located close to where the attackers burnt the vehicle. New Market is about one kilometre to the state police headquarters.

The state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, in a release by its public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, urged residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses and ‘resist succumbing to the miscreants’ antics, as operatives trail them.

The commissioner, according to the release, has ordered area commanders, divisional police officers and commanders of all the tactical/operational units of the command ‘to ensure the maximum deployment of all the command’s intelligence and operational resources at their disposal to effectively patrol and fish out miscreants that may want to disturb public peace and security, and/or disrupt the businesses and otherwise activities of law-abiding citizens, under the guise of enforcing illegitimate sit-at-home order’.

The commissioner urged law-abiding citizens to be security conscious and promptly report criminal suspects and their activities to the nearest police station or call the command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08098880172 or 08086671202; or alternatively send emails to [email protected]

Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored at the New Market axis of Enugu. Police operatives were seen maintaining law and order.

Simon Ekpa, former head of Radio Biafra, had declared Dec 9 to Dec 14, 2022 sit-at-home in South-East states to sensitise the natives not to participate in the 2023 elections. His order has been condemned by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as well as the IPOB in a release by its national publicity secretary, Mr Emma Powerful.

Powerful stated that, “IPOB never issued any sit-at-home order on these days mentioned above because we are not miscreants, senseless, or jobless people.

“Every Biafran and residents in Biafra Land should ignore such order from untrained and brainless individuals whose agenda is to make Biafra agitation unattractive to our people. Every Biafran must go to their normal business on those days.”

Kanu is being detained in the custody of the DSS and being prosecuted over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.