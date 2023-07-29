Sit-At-Home: IPOB Authenticates Kanu’s Letter Sacking Ekpa

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Saturday, said the handwritten letter from its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to the acclaimed prime minister of Biafran in Exile, Simon Ekpa, actually came from Kanu.

Kanu is being detained by the State Services in Abuja for allegedly running a proscribed group, jumping of bail and treason. Sit-at-home was declared in 2021 in Southeast states by IPOB to pressure his release.

However, IPOB on instructions of Kanu cancelled the order because it was crippling business activities in Igboland. But Ekpa has continued to issue the orders, with a high level of compliance.

Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, Friday, addressed a world press conference in Enugu, where a letter in Kanu’s hand writing was shown to the media. In the letter, Kanu warned Ekpa to desist from ordering sit-at-home as well as insulting Igbo leaders.

IPOB, in a release by its head of media, Emma Powerful, authenticated the two-paged letter following Ekpa’s viral video alleging that Kanu never wrote the letter in circulation.

Powerful stated that, “Kanu, in his wisdom, communicated the message to the infiltrators through the right channel and a source they should trust. The claims that Kanu’s handwritten note is fake is part of their mischief to continue in their contract to blackmail IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with the violent enforcement of the infamous sit-at-home used to terrorise our people.

“We understand that a power drunk crime minister with his inconsequential kangaroo defacto government in exile will ignore the order for the fear of deflating his over bloated ego.

“IPOB leadership initiated the Monday sit-at-home in protest of the abduction and rendition of our leader and to make sure that the Nigerian government arraigned Kanu openly, in a public court where we could see him. But our leader instructed that it be suspended so that we don’t torture our people.

“In line with the principle of command and control, we obeyed, and the sit-at-home order was suspended. However, infiltrators who don’t believe in the principle of command and control, which is a core value of IPOB, ignored the order from our leader. These infiltrators working alongside the Nigerian government contracted agent provocateurs’ violent enforcement of reckless sit-at-homes has escalated insecurity in Biafra Land.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has sent messages through his visitors at DSS dungeon to the infiltrators to stop the reckless sit-at-home several times, all to no avail. Senator Enyinnaya Abaraibe tabled this message in the red chamber of the Senate what Kanu told them when they visited him in the DSS custody with Ohaneze Ndigbo delegates in the DSS headquarters, Abuja, where he was illegally and unconstitutionally detained in DSS solitary confinement since June 2021.

“When our leader called for complete peace in Biafra Land and to protect our people instead of killing them in one of his court appearances, he was referring to the infiltrators to stop their infamous enforcement of sit-at-home orders and enforcement. That call went on deaf ears. This last message in his handwriting is the last straw.

“Every Biafran must understand the importance of this letter. If you are a lover of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, you must listen to him. Moreso, we must stop giving credence to the enemy of Ndigbo and Biafrans claiming to be Mazi Nnamdi KANU’s disciple but has gone ahead to make himself a Prime Minister while his supposed leader is in solitary detention. Perhaps when Mazi comes out, he will become the fake disciple’s deputy or personal assistant.

“Every Biafran must stop observing any sit-at-home order from the infiltrators. The reckless enforcement and abuse of sit-at-homes is an opportunity for criminals to kidnap, murder, maim, and snatch cars from innocent citizens. This government sponsored criminality and violent enforcement of sit-at-home have endangered the lives of our people through invasion of murderous and over-zealous Nigeria Security Agents.

“The note from our leader disassociating himself and IPOB from the infamous sit-at-homes are being distributed to all Nigeria security agencies, all foreign embassies in Abuja, and to the contractors of the infiltrators for their notice. We are IPOB, and we are wiser than the serpent.”