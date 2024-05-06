Six Killed, Eight Injured In Kaduna Fresh Attack

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than six people have been allegedly killed in an attack on the Ambe community in Sanga Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

A lawmaker representing the Jema’a/Sanga federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Daniel Amos disclosed the information on Monday.

Advertisement

The attack that occurred on Sunday night also had eight people injured.

He said, “I am saddened by the news of the late-night attack on the peaceful Ambe community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” the statement reads.

“According to reports reaching me, the brutal attack by suspected bandits claimed the lives of six innocent people, while eight others sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“I strongly condemn this heinous act, which is another attempt to destabilise the peace and security in my constituency and our dear state.

Advertisement

“It is unacceptable that our people cannot live in peace without fear of being attacked by these criminal elements.

“We must continue to promote peaceful coexistence among our diverse communities, irrespective of our differences.”

Amos called on the security agencies to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators of such acts and bring them to justice.

“The safety of our people must remain a top priority. We cannot allow the criminals to continue to operate with impunity.

“As your representative in the National Assembly, I assure you that I will continue to do my best to attract development to our constituency while working with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of our people,” he said.