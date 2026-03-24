Six Killed In Iraqi Kurdistan Rocket Attack

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At least six Kurdish Peshmerga fighters were killed and 22 others wounded in a rocket attack on a base north of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan on Tuesday, according to security and Peshmerga sources. Two personnel remain missing following the strike in the Soran border region with Iran.

A security official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, confirmed the toll, stating: “So far, there are six killed, two missing, and 22 wounded.”

Kurdish media outlet Rudaw reported a slightly lower figure of five fatalities, citing a statement from the regional force. The identities of the attackers remain unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility for the strike.

The attack highlights continued instability in northern Iraq, where security forces often face threats along border areas. Local authorities have yet to provide further details on the incident or measures being taken to prevent further attacks.