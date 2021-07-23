Six months After Kim Kardashian Filed For Divorce, Kanye West Unveils New Album

American rapper, singer, music producer and businessman Kanye West, has unveiled his new album ‘Donda’ which he named after his mother, Donda West.

The album is coming exactly six months after his wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.

The 22-time Grammy Award winner had confirmed the release of his new album ‘Donda’ in a commercial, featuring United States track star Sha’Carri Richardson, during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

The commercial, scored and directed by West, featured ‘No Child Left Behind,’ a song from the album.

The event was streamed live on Apple Music which held in Atlanta on July 22, a day before the official release of the album.

The fashion designer, who unveiled his 10th studio album, ‘Donda’ named the new album after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West with their kids, were some of the names in attendance at the event.

When West played ‘No Child Left Behind,’ he dropped to one knee before he slightly lifted up into a track runner’s stance like Richardson, who will miss the Tokyo Olympics after a positive marijuana test this month.

The rapper then stood up and pointed his finger into the air as the words ‘he’s done miracles on me’ were heard on the song.

The crowd were stunned to hear when Jay-Z began rapping on the final song of the listening session.

After the song, West made his way towards the end zone area, stared at the crowd for a few moments and calmly walked off the floor as the audience collectively cheered him.

The 44-year-old, is known as being associated with Chicago, but he was born in Atlanta — a Georgia city where there are no restrictions against large gatherings.

He gifted 5,000 tickets to faculty, staff and students from some Atlanta HBCUs including Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, Spelman, Morris Brown and the Interdenominational Theological Center.

West’s new project is a follow up to his 2019 gospel-themed album “Jesus is King,” which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.