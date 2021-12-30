Six Months After Mum’s Death, Obi Cubana Builds Church In Anambra Community

Popular businessman, Obinna Iyeagbu, well known as Obi Cubana, has built an Anglican church in his hometown, Oba, in Anambra State.

According to him, the church which was built in memory of his mom came six months as part of his promise to God.

The celebrity businessman revealed this via his verified Instagram page on Thursday, where he showed when work started on the church land six months ago.

While posting a throwback video of the day he decided to carry out the project, he wrote, “On July 18th, 2021, we made God a promise here in Oba; to have Mama’s sixth-month service inside the new church building by December 31st.”

He also shared a video of the completed church building which is set to hold the 31st December 2021 service.

“Today, 30th December 2021, to the Glory of God, here we are Good Shepherd Anglican Church Oba. Started 15th August 2021.

“@nendys_intergrated_services our reliable engineers made sure the service will hold in this church tomorrow 31st December 2021.

“Thanks to all our amazing friends and family that made this happen. January 2022 we continue; more scholarships, schools, hospitals, and roads,” the business mogul wrote.