Six More Kidnapped Confluence University Students Rescued

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Six more kidnapped students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, (CUSTECH) Osara in Kogi State have been rescued from their abductors.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday stated that four students are yet to be found.

Advertisement

He explained that nine students were rescued first while five others were found later, adding that the rescue of six more students brought the number of kidnapped students rescued to 20

The statement reads in part: “The fierce gun battle between security agents and the kidnappers forced the kidnappers to succumb to superior firepower and abandon the kidnapped students. Some of the kidnappers escaped with severe injuries.

“Nine students had been rescued first while five others were found the following morning. The families of the six students just rescued have confirmed that the students have arrived home.

“The Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo has expressed deep appreciation to the Joint Forces that carried out the operations, urging them to continue the search until the last student is found.

Advertisement

“We wish to assure the public that the security architecture around our schools has been recalibrated for efficiency and early warning alarm to prevent future occurrence.”

Recall that the students who were abducted on Friday were said to be in the class to read in preparation for the first-semester examination scheduled for Monday, May 13 when the kidnappers struck.