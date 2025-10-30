Six Reps From PDP, LP Defect To APC

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Six members of the House of Representatives have dumped their parties for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas read the defection letter jointly signed by the six members during plenary on Thursday.

Five of the members defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while one came from the Labour Party (LP).

Five of the PDP defectors from Enugu State are Martins Oke, Anayo Onwuegbu, Nnamdi Agbo, Nnolim Nnaji, and Mark Obetta.

A member from Plateau State, Daniel Asama Ado, also defected from the LP to the APC.

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, who also defected from the PDP to the APC a few weeks ago, was at the Reps chamber to witness the lawmakers’ defection.

It was the usual refrain as the defectors cited “unresolved internal crisis threatening the stability of the opposition parties.”

One of the defectors, Nnolim Nnaji (Nkanu East/Nkanu West Federal Constituency), spoke for all the defectors.

Nnaji said the decision was influenced by the need to align with the “project-oriented” administration of Governor Mbah.

He said, “Just come to Enugu and see what is happening there. The governor is doing a lot for our people. We also want to bring our state to the centre.

“This is not just a political move — it is a bold step into the future! A step borne out of courage, clarity, and our shared determination to reposition Nkanu East and West for greatness.

“For too long, our dear Enugu State has remained in opposition, watching from the sidelines as others shaped the destiny of our nation and accessed opportunities that could have transformed our people’s lives. That era is over! We refuse to remain spectators when we can be key players in Nigeria’s progress.

“By aligning with the APC — the party steering national transformation — we are connecting our constituency to the heartbeat of national development. This alignment will bring more projects, more jobs, better infrastructure, and greater empowerment for our youths, women, and communities.

“This decision wasn’t made on impulse. It comes from deep reflection and a burning desire to see our people rise above limits and take their rightful place in the national spotlight.”

With the latest defections, the ruling APC now has a comfortable two-thirds majority in the House.