Six-Time Winners, Enugu Rangers Dumped Out Of Federation Cup As Bendel Insurance Book Second Round Place

Six-time winners Enugu Rangers have crashed out of this year’s President Federation Cup in the first round, as they lost 5-6 on penalties to Kano Pillars following a 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Bwari Township Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.

Mustapha Umar scored for ‘Sai Masu Gida’ early on but Chiedozie Okorie equalized for the ‘Flying Antelopes’ in the 38th minute of the encounter. In the penalty shootout, both teams could still not be separated after the first five kicks each, leading to the session going to sudden death before the boys from Kano prevailed.

Cup holders Bendel Insurance are among the teams that have progressed to the Round of 32, after a slim 1-0 win over Stormers from Abeokuta, while Katsina United, Lobi Stars, Wikki Tourists, Warri Wolves, FC One Rocket, Kwara United and Inter Lagos took no prisoners with high-score wins over their opponents.



Former winners Shooting Stars and Enyimba barely scaled through by the skin of their teeth, needing penalty shootouts to overcome Solution FC of Anambra and Warinje FC of Bauchi respectively.



The Round of 32 is loaded with interesting fixtures, not the least a confrontation between Lobi Stars of Makurdi and Shooting Stars of Ibadan. Champions Bendel Insurance will be up against Wikki Tourists, while Gombe United will tackle El-Kanemi Warriors and Doma United take on Kano Pillars in flaming Savannah wars.



Two teams that made progress without kicking the ball, Plateau United and Sunshine Stars will be at each other’s jugular, and ambitious FC One Rocket will take their chances against two-time African champions Enyimba FC.

MEN’S ROUND OF 32 FIXTURES

Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Wikki Tourists (Bauchi)

EFCC FC (FCT) Vs Edel FC (Anambra)

ABS FC (Kwara) Vs Kebbi United (Kebbi)

Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) Vs Zamfara United Feeders (Zamfara)

Gombe United (Gombe) Vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno)

Lobi Stars (Benue) Vs Shooting Stars (Oyo)

Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Coal City (Enugu)

Hammola Int’l (Osun) Vs Inter Lagos (Lagos)

Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Kwara United (Kwara)

Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Sporting Supreme (FCT)

Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs Sokoto United (Sokoto)

FC One Rocket (Akwa Ibom) Vs Enyimba FC (Abia)

Plateau United (Plateau) Vs Sunshine Stars (Ondo)

Rivers United (Rivers)/Ikukuoma FC (Imo) Vs Niger Tornadoes (Niger)

Katsina United (Katsina) Vs Bayelsa United (Bayelsa)/FC Basira (Nasarawa)

Doma United (Gombe) Vs Kano Pillars (Kano)