Six Vehicles Collide In Abuja, Two Injured

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A multiple road traffic crash occurred around Kugbo Furniture Market axis of the AYA–Nyanya route in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday evening, injuring two out of 39 passengers.

The Federal Road Safety Corps’ Public Education Officer, Felicia Kalu, said the crash involved six vehicles, including two tippers, a commercial bus, and private vehicles.

“In a coordinated rescue effort, officers successfully extricated a trapped victim from one of the heavily damaged tippers and administered first aid before evacuating him to the National Hospital for comprehensive medical attention,” Kalu said in the statement.

“A total of 39 persons were involved in the crash, with 2 male victims sustaining injuries ranging from bruises to fractures. One of the victims received immediate first aid at the scene as personnel worked tirelessly to stabilise the situation, prevent further casualties, and ensure the safety of other road users,” she added.

According to her, the Unit Commander led officers and marshals on the ground to coordinate the rescue and traffic management operations, while heavy-duty recovery equipment was mobilised to remove the crashed vehicles that obstructed the highway.

She also noted that through coordinated traffic control measures, the Corps operatives prevented a potential gridlock and restored normal traffic flow along the busy AYA–Nyanya corridor.

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“Following the successful rescue and evacuation of victims, vehicles involved in the crash were handed over to the Karu Police Division for further investigation,” she said.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, who coordinated the rescue and clearance operation, reaffirmed FRSC’s commitment to protecting lives on Nigerian roads through rapid emergency response, professional rescue operations, and effective traffic management.