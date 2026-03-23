Skip Mock UTME At Your Peril, JAMB Warns Candidates

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The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned that candidates who indicated interest in the Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) but fail to show up will face consequences.

In its Monday bulletin, the Board reminded candidates that indicating interest during registration secures a slot from a limited pool — one that could have gone to another applicant. Skipping the exam, it said, is therefore not an option.

“Consequently, failure to participate after securing a slot deprives other interested candidates of the opportunity and will not be condoned. Absence from the Mock UTME after indicating interest will attract appropriate consequences.

“All affected candidates are therefore strongly advised to make the necessary arrangements to participate in the Mock UTME scheduled for Saturday, 28th March 2026,” JAMB wrote in its Monday bulletin.

The Board also announced that the time for this year’s examination will be extended from the normal two hours to four hours.

“Candidates scheduled for the 2026 Mock UTME will spend more time in the examination compared to previous years. Traditionally conducted for two hours, the Mock UTME has been extended to four hours for the 2026 exercise,” the board said.

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The board said the adjustment is designed to give candidates ample opportunity to familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment.

“Accordingly, two Mock UTME sessions will be held on Saturday, 28th March 2026, to provide candidates with sufficient exposure ahead of the main examination. Candidates will participate in both sessions consecutively.

“The first session will run from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., followed by the second session from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., it added.