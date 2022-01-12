Skit Maker D General Has Admitted Ownership Of Cannabis Found In His House–NDLEA

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has confirmed that they arrested an Instagram comedian, De-General, and three others for drugs.

De-General whose apartment was invaded in the early hours of Wednesday by officials of NDLEA , was said to have been ‘assaulted’ alongside his friends.

The comedian had gone live on Instagram before he was arrested, During the live video, he was seen confronting NDLEA officers at his residence.

The comedian could be seen being beaten by officials of the agency following his decision to record the invasion.

In the video, one of the officials of the agency could be heard telling the comedian that he does not have the right to record them.

But in a statement issued by Femi Babafemi Director, Media & Advocacy of the NDLEA, the agency stated that the decision to storm the residence of the comedian was based on credible intelligence.

The statement said that during interrogation,

It reads, “Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in the early hours of today, Wednesday 12th January arrested a skit maker, Sunday Joshua, popularly known on social media as De-General, following the raid of a notorious drug joint at Orchid Estate, Lekki area of Lagos state.

“Acting on credible intelligence, narcotic officers stormed the drug joint in the estate, where three suspects were arrested with illicit drugs including 200 sachets of 225mg Tramadol and 1.5kilograms of cannabis sativa. In the course of the operation, some persons including the suspected dealer ran away with bags suspected to contain exhibits.

“A trail showed they ran into a house located at 2B Saula Akinlolu way, Orchid estate, which is the residence of 22-year-old Sunday Joshua (aka De General). The young men started to make noise to prevent a search. The operatives introduced themselves as officers of NDLEA and submitted themselves for search before entry. This was done and a search was conducted.

“The search led to the recovery of drug exhibits including cannabis sativa; Tramadol 225mg, and some paraphernalia for drug use. This was after the suspect had requested to record on video the search, which the officers out of sense of civility allowed.

“The video trending on social media was the moment the suspect and his friends decided to disrupt the bid to conduct a search of the house. In his confessional statement in custody, the suspect admitted ownership of the drugs recovered from his house.”