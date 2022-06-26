Slain Policeman’s Wife Recalls Last Moment With Hubby

Peace Abugu, the wife of Amos Obodo, the policeman who was killed by yet-to-be-identified men at Ogrute, Enugu Ezike, in Igboeze North LGA of Enugu State, weekend, narrated her last moments with her fallen hubby.

Obodo was killed on June 2nd 2022 while guarding the premises of Royal Mass Transit. He alongside his colleague, one Mr Okafor, was killed during the attack.

The wife, who works at a credit facility at Nsukka, said, “It is still like a movie to me. He normally returned home at weekends. He would then stay for some days before returning to his workplace.

“The last time he came, we ate together as usual. It was on a Sunday. In fact, I went to buy food items at Ikpa Market that day. When I returned from the market, he was not satisfied, and returned to buy more. He said that what I bought wasn’t enough.

“After that day, he left for his place of work. I recall his friend telling him not to return that day, but he insisted. My last encounter with him was on phone. I believe that it was while we were talking that those that killed him launched the attack. This is because while we were talking, he suddenly stopped responding. There was a sound I didn’t understand. I could hear some background noise.

“Shortly, the call cut. I thought that he would return the call, which he did not. He was asking about the health of one of his kids who was sick. That was all, till today.”

It was gathered that the late cop is the only son of his parents.

His father had died while his aged mother is still alive.

His first daughter, Chikamso Miracle (four years old), was seen playing around their rented apartment, saying that her father would soon return home.

The youngest, Nmerisinachi Dominion, is three months old.

A family source told our correspondent that the deceased would be buried on 6th and 7th July, 2022, depending on the consent of the Nigeria Police.

The source said the wife had been subjected to going to Enugu State Police Command to sign one document or the other.

He said, “She also goes to Ogrute Police Station where her husband served for the same documentation. It has not been easy with the family. Obodo was the breadwinner of the family. So, the burden is becoming heavy on the wife. Apart from carrying the family alone in terms feeding, medicare and the rest, the processes involved in getting him buried are being made difficult by a series of tests being conducted before his corpse could be released.

“She has gone to Enugu for about five times, and the journey has not ended; the same way she goes to Ogrute Police Station regularly. The husband served under Ogrute Police Division before his death. He was guarding the owner of Royal Mass Transit on the day he was killed.”

THE WHISTLER gathered that they married in 2015, and the deceased was 38 years old.

Recall that the media was awash some months ago following the killing of the late Obodo, and his co-worker, Mr Okafor, from 9th Mile.