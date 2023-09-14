Slain Soldiers: 6,732 Families To Benefit From Group Life Insurance – Army

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Army has said that at least 6,732 families of late personnel of the Nigerian Army will benefit from the Group Life Insurance recently directed by President Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

Recall that the president directed the immediate payment of insurance entitlements to families of officers and soldiers who died while fighting to defend the nation.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu noted that the beneficiaries are relatives of those killed while in service between 2011 and 2022.

‘’There are about 6, 732 beneficiaries of the Group Life Insurance. This between 2011 and 2022,” he said.

Earlier in the week, the chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja had disclosed that the Group Life Assurance had a backlog of payments between 2012 and 2022 and some people died in the cause of service to the nation.

“So the insurance companies don’t have the liberty to pay claims for premiums not paid and that is why the Federal government took it upon itself at this stage to discharge that backlog and bring relief to the families of our departed colleagues,” he said.

Advertisement

Speaking on the welfare of personnel, the army chief said, “In addition to providing befitting living quarters for our personnel, we shall ensure the newly introduced ‘Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Scheme’ designed to provide affordable and high-quality post-service homes for our soldier’s work.

“We shall also ensure that our injured warriors get the best medical care and continue to support the widows and next-of-kin of our fallen heroes.”