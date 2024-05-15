Slovakia PM ‘In Critical Condition’ After Being Shot In Stomach

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico was on Wednesday shot by a 71-year-old ‘assassin’ in front of the House of Culture in Handlova.

The attack which was executed by Juraj C was described by onlookers as a gruesome sight.

According to Slovakian news site Dennik, Fico had left the building after a meeting to greet people who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him before ‘several shots were fired’.

The shot was reported to have hit Fico on the arm and his stomach.

Confirming the attack, the PM in a statement on his Facebook page said the next few hours will decide his fate.

It read, “Been shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition.” He is expected to receive a medical procedure, noting that “the next few hours will decide.”

Reactions have trailed Fico’s attack, as European leaders condemned the incident.

In a post on Twitter, formerly X, Slovakia President Zuzuna Čaputová wrote “Utterly shocked by today’s brutal attack on Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, which I condemn in strongest possible terms”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “Shocked and appalled by the shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico. I wish him strength for a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with Robert Fico, his loved ones, and the people of Slovakia,”.

Also reacting, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote, “I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico and his family.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decried the attack, saying, “The attack on Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico is appalling. We strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighbouring partner state’s head of government.

“Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere. We sincerely hope Robert Fico recovers soon and express our solidarity with the people of Slovakia,” Zelensky said