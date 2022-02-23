Slow Judicial Procedures Hindering Fight Against Insurgency — Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Leo Irabor, on Wednesday, said the country’s “weak” Judicial system, among others, hinders the war against insurgency and other crimes in the country.

The CDS made this assertion during a round table organised in Abuja by the 21st Century Chronicle to discuss the way forward in the fight against insecurity In Nigeria.

Speaking on the topic ‘Armed Forces and the war against Insecurity in Nigeria’, Irabor pointed out that “weak judicial procedures” pose a huge challenge in the war against insecurity.

“It is no news that we still have issues in our Judicial system. Why is it impossible to have a serious criminal come before our court and face the law in a short period of time?

“And that is why the police who are the main prosecutors and the judiciary should look and ensure that at end of the day, speed is brought into our judicial process so that criminals are made to face the consequences of their action so that every intending criminal will have to think twice because there is speedy dispensation of justice on every criminal act and adventure,” Irabor said.

He noted politicisation and ethnicisation of insecurity, manpower and equipment constraints, porous borders and huge reliance on imported wares as some of the challenges facing the armed forces in the war against insurgency. According to him, developing a military industrial complex could help address some of the challenges.

On his part, Senator Kashim Shettima, former Governor of Borno State, said politicians exploit the country’s security situation to the detriment of national harmony.

He quoted statistics from Worldometer which peg Nigeria’s population at 214,958,000 million as of February 22, saying while 52 percent of the nation’s population now leave in the urban areas, 75 percent of that population are under the age of 35 years.

Shettima called on the government, civil society organisations and the media to consider engaging the youths in a bid to conceptualise solutions to insecurity because the youths are the highest channels for perpetrating crimes.

“We must also be constantly aware that security does not stand isolated from the general economic health of the country. Is the current economy viable enough for the self-actualization of young Nigerians?

“We have a moral obligation to provide jobs and hope for a greater tomorrow. We have to link up with them (youths) and understand their challenges. This is the end to the ultimate solution to security challenges facing us as a nation,” he added.

On her part, Dr. Mario Mandara of Children’s Investment Fund Foundation disagreed with CDS Irabor on his claim that the military is facing ‘resource constraint’. She said although there was a need to allocate more resources to the military, “what the country required is the strategic use of resources”.

Mandara said, “I disagree that we do not have resources in Nigeria, we have more than what we need”.

She argued that resources in Nigeria are inappropriately used and, in most cases, “stolen”, saying there was a need to severely punish those caught in such acts.

In the area of manpower, she advised that idle members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF) should be enrolled into the military to join in the war against insurgency.

The Emir of Suleja and former Governor of Niger State, Malam Muhammadu Ibrahim, said the alleged failure of security agencies to recognize the role of traditional rulers in the fight against insecurity also contributes to the challenge.