Smugglers Lose N3.39bn Codeine Cargo To Customs

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, has seized 3,398 cartons of codeine syrup valued at N3.39bn at Apapa Port in Lagos.

The disclosure was made by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Isa Sulaiman, in a statement issued on Tuesday, where he quoted the Customs Area Controller, Emmanuel Oshoba, as saying the interception occurred during a follow-up operation on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

According to the NCS, the seizure came shortly after the Comptroller-General, Bashir Adeniyi, visited the Apapa Command and issued a strong warning to criminal elements operating through the port.

The service said the interception underscores its intensified crackdown on smuggling activities and commitment to enforcing regulations at the nation’s busiest port.

“The consignment was in 3,398 cartons carefully concealed in household utensils; it had a duty value of N3.39bn,” Oshoba said.

He added that the operation reflects the command’s alignment with the broader enforcement strategy of the service.

Advertisement

“This seizure serves as a clear demonstration of the command’s unwavering commitment to the directives and vision of the NCS,” he stated.

Providing further details, Oshoba explained that the interception was carried out through intelligence-led efforts and in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He noted that the command remains resolute in its efforts to rid the port of illicit trade.

“This seizure comes just five days after the Comptroller-General visited the Apapa Command and sent a strong warning to criminal elements,” he said.

“The Area Command is fully aligned with the NCS intelligence-led enforcement strategy and will continue to make Apapa Port extremely hostile to smugglers and drug traffickers.”

Advertisement

Oshoba also commended the NDLEA for its support, describing the collaboration as critical to the success of the operation.

The latest interception occurred less than a week after the NCS announced the seizure of 13 containers loaded with expired drugs, food items, and restricted security equipment worth N6.38 billion at Apapa Port.

The earlier operation uncovered a range of expired pharmaceutical products, including cold medications and anti-malaria treatments, alongside other drugs such as painkillers and antibiotics. Officers also discovered significant quantities of sexual enhancement drugs and about 800 cartons of codeine syrup hidden inside toilet fixtures and sanitary fittings.

Reacting to that development, Adeniyi said, “Let me state clearly that Apapa Port is no longer a playground for smugglers hiding behind legitimate trade documentation.”

Nigerian authorities have intensified efforts to curb the influx of illicit drugs and prohibited goods through ports and border routes in recent months.

In early March, operatives of the NDLEA arrested Uzoma Valentine Ilomuanya, a suspected drug kingpin who had been on the wanted list of both Nigerian and UK authorities for over 15 years.

Advertisement

On the same day as this report, the NCS also announced the seizure of 248,500 tablets of Tramadol Hydrochloride valued at N273.4m during an intelligence-led operation in Yobe State.

In another major crackdown between November 19 and 20, 2025, NDLEA operatives dismantled a large opioid distribution network in Lagos, recovering tramadol pills and codeine syrups estimated at N6.7bn from a residential estate in the Isolo area.