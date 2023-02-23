‘Snake Cannot Bite Us Twice’ — Tinubu Rejected As Islamic Leader Directs Muslims To Vote Atiku

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, a popular Islamic leader of the Sufi Muslims, has directed his followers to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Saturday’s election.

Usman-Bauchi also asked his followers to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying “a snake doesn’t bite a believer twice”.

The cleric, who is the supreme leader of the Islamic Sufi group known as the Tijaniyyah, said the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed hence the APC does not deserve to be returned to power.

He endorsed Atiku in an audio message he released on Thursday — less than 48 hours to the poll.

Speaking in the Hausa language, he said: “Oh you people of Nigeria, the election beckons us again, and my followers who are into politics have told me that they will be voting for Atiku.

“And since they have chosen him, I can’t dissociate myself from them. I’m with them. Let’s see what God will unfold for us. May God grant us good health, and may he continue to protect our country.

“The Prophet, peace be upon him, said a snake doesn’t bite a believer twice from the same hole. After the first bite, you will remove your hand and put it in another hole.

“I heard some people saying we should elect someone who will build on the policies of the current administration. Since the present administration failed, so we can’t continue with them.

“When you enjoy something, you will request more, but we didn’t enjoy where we are coming from.

“So, I’m therefore appealing to the Nigerians to elect someone who will change the current situation, and let’s hope that God will change our situation.

“May God grant us a leader that will be beneficial to the country, and will pity the masses and not a leader like the current president,” added Bauchi.