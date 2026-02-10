Snakebite Cases Drop For The Third Year In Kaduna – Health Commissioner

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Umma Ahmed, has attributed the decline in snakebite cases in the state to improved availability of anti-snake venom and government-backed emergency medical interventions.

Ahmed disclosed this in Kaduna on Tuesday, noting that records from health facilities showed a steady reduction in new snakebite cases over the past three years.

According to her, reported cases dropped from 68 in 2023 to 58 in 2024 and further declined to 50 in 2025.

She explained that the state government had, over three years ago, directed health facilities to ensure the availability of anti-snake venoms as part of measures to address snakebite envenoming.

The commissioner said treatment costs for snakebite victims were currently covered under the Kaduna State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System.

She added that adequate stocks of anti-snake venom were being maintained at the Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency.

“There are about 176 doses at the Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency as we speak,” Ahmad said.

She, however, noted that challenges such as late presentation at health facilities, reliance on traditional treatment methods, storage issues, drug potency and complications still affected outcomes in some cases.

Ahmed said snakebite envenoming remained a recognised public health concern, particularly in rural communities of the state.

She said from a supply chain and medicines availability perspective, the Kaduna State Government had taken deliberate steps to strengthen access to life-saving antivenom therapy.

According to her, the Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency currently has antivenom in stock, procured through structured and quality-assured supply channels.

“These commodities are warehoused under appropriate storage conditions and are supplied to designated secondary and tertiary health facilities across the state based on assessed needs and reported consumption patterns,” she said.

The commissioner further explained that antivenom distribution in the state was centrally coordinated to minimise the risk of stock-outs in public health facilities.

She acknowledged that some facilities might experience short-term gaps due to sudden increases in demand or delays in reporting.

She urged residents, especially those in rural areas, to seek immediate medical attention at health facilities in the event of snakebites rather than resorting to traditional remedies.