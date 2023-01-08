Social Media Post On Alleged Disbursement of United Nations Grants Meant To Blackmail Me- Malami

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN has said that a viral Social Media message on the “so-called disbursement of United Nations Grants” is aimed at blackmailing his person.

Several social media users on Facebook are claiming that the AGF is allegedly trying to divert a purported UN grant to Nigerians.

The posts accusing the AGF have gone viral on social media.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, the AGF’s spokesperson, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, said “the aim of the message was crowd-sourcing to persuade the gullible public to perpetuate an attempt by agents of blackmail, merchant of acrimony and peddlers of falsehood and hatred to reincarnate for the umpteenth time their virtuperation to bring the name of Abubakar Malami and the office of Honourable Attorney General of the Federation into disrepute.”

Gwandu strongly denied the AGF’s involvement in the viral post, advising Nigerians not to fall into the scheme of peddlers of falsehood.

The statement partly reads:

“We deem it pertinent to put the record straight. We want to make it unambiguously clear that neither in his individual capacity nor as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN,CON, has any link with the so-called United Nations Grant. He does not have any inkling as to what they were referring to and could not have in anyway stoop so low to hijack such a process which at any rate were not part of his constitutional mandate.

“The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is not meddlesome interloper. He is engrossed in discharging the befitting constitutionally recognised responsibility and statutory mandates accorded his Office.

“If the grant is “given to Nigerians by the United Nations” as claimed by the writer of the message, one wonders how could a member of the Executive Council of the Federal Government who is not in any way connected with such “international program” scuttle or serve as an encumbrance to what is supposed to be laid down internationally recognised processes and procedures.

“We will appreciate if the names of the individuals and personalities mentioned in the write up including the alleged signatory could:

Voice out personal testimonies as to who was the Malami they were referring to? How did the so-called Malami and the Cabal reach out to them? Expose the agents or vendors, if any, that were used to block their access to the so-called grant.

“It is evident the ulterior motive of the writer of the message was to garner public support in a morbid attempt groping to bring to ridicule the Nigeria’s pristine image.

“The demand that Nigeria be sanctioned is not only laughable but demonstrated the shallow mindset and intellectual superficiality of the writer who appears to be bereft of ideas and apparently ignorant of international processes and procedure of financial engagements between nations and financial institution and organization.

“We call on the general public to disregard the statement and its content in entire as it is characterised by evincing factually incorrect statements as to the knowledge of the operations, convention and procedures of highly regarded international organisation.

“The statement is replete with falsehood and vilification in an unsuccessful attempt to cast aspersions against the Attorney-General General of the Federation.”