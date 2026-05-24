Sokoto ADC Adopts Atiku As Presidential Candidate

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State has unanimously adopted former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as its sole presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The announcement was made during a stakeholders’ meeting and primary attendance exercise conducted by the party.

Addressing journalists and party supporters, The ADC governorship aspirant of the party Mannir Muhammad said members across the state reached a “general agreement and consensus” to support Atiku’s candidature for the presidency.

Muhammad who was represented by a party chieftain Mukhtar Magori said the decision was taken in the interest of unity and to strengthen the ADC’s chances in the 2027 polls.

“Gentlemen of the press and the good people of Sokoto State, particularly members of the ADC, we have come to a general agreement and consensus to adopt His Excellency, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the sole candidate of the party in the state for the 2027 presidential election”

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He reaffirmed commitment to the party’s mobilisation efforts ahead of the elections.

Party officials expressed confidence that the ADC would emerge stronger and more united as political activities intensify toward the 2027 general elections.