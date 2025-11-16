Sokoto Confirms Eight Dengue Fever Cases

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed an outbreak of dengue fever in parts of the state, with eight laboratory-verified cases detected across the Sokoto metropolitan local government areas of Sokoto North and South.

The confirmation was contained in a public health advisory issued by the State Ministry of Health, signed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Farouk Abubakar.

The ministry warned of increasing reports of fever and severe malaria-like symptoms in several communities, urging health workers to heighten surveillance and intensify case-detection efforts.

Abubakar said the state is taking proactive measures to prevent the wider spread of the mosquito-borne disease, adding that many of the reported symptoms resemble malaria but require distinct management.

“All healthcare workers are hereby placed on high alert and requested to maintain a high index of suspicion for dengue fever in patients presenting with fever, headache, joint pains, body pains or rash—especially where malaria RDT is negative or symptoms persist despite treatment,” the issued advisory read.

Dengue fever, which is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, is a viral disease of the tropics, transmitted by mosquitoes, and causes sudden fever and acute pains in the joints, headache, retro-orbital pain, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, and rashes

The Ministry has directed all facilities to immediately notify the LGA Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers of suspected cases and ensure proper sample collection for confirmation.

It also cautioned clinicians against the use of common NSAIDs such as ibuprofen and aspirin in suspected Dengue cases, recommending paracetamol instead for fever management due to the risk of bleeding complications.

The Ministry further reiterated strict infection prevention and control measures, safe waste disposal, and community engagement to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

It also urged health workers to report any unusual fever spikes, clusters, or deaths to the Disease Surveillance Office or the State Epidemiology Unit without delay.

“We encourage all health workers to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with public health authorities to manage and report cases promptly,” the commissioner added, commending their continuous dedication to safeguarding the health of residents.