Sokoto Governor Charges New LG Executives On Integrity, 2027 Mobilisation

Sokoto Governor Ahmed Aliyu has urged newly elected local government executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to conduct themselves with integrity and intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor gave the charge in Bodinga Local Government Area while concluding a monitoring tour of APC congresses in Sokoto South Local Government Area, Wamakko Local Government Area, and Bodinga.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the congresses, commending delegates for their orderly participation and the party’s national secretariat for deploying competent officials to supervise the exercise.

Aliyu assured the new executives of the state government’s support to enable them to succeed in their responsibilities.

Reaffirming the party’s cohesion, the governor said the APC in Sokoto remained united and strong, urging members to renew their dedication to organisational discipline and electoral readiness.

Also speaking, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, commended the governor for what he described as people-oriented projects across the state and called on residents to sustain support for the administration at both federal and state levels to deepen democratic dividends.

The State APC Chairman, Isa Saddiq Achida, congratulated the newly elected executives and tasked them with strengthening party structures across wards and local governments.

Party officials across the 23 local government areas emerged through consensus and were endorsed by key stakeholders. In Sokoto South, Hayatu Muhammad emerged Chairman, Yakubu Dauda Indiye as Vice Chairman, and Hamza Atiku as Secretary. In Wamakko, Alhaji Umaru Nabara was elected Chairman, Alhaji Masarana Wamakko Vice Chairman, and Sani Aliyu Maisango Secretary. In Bodinga, Isa Aliyu emerged Chairman, Ahmed Tsoho Vice Chairman, and Alhaji Umar Aliyu Dingyadi Secretary.

The governor was accompanied on the monitoring tour by party leaders and senior government officials, including the member representing Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency, Ahmed Abdullahi Kalambaina; Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa; Chief of Staff, Aminu Haliru Dikko, mni; commissioners; special advisers; and other party stalwarts.