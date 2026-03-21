Sokoto Governor Orders Relocation Of LG Chairmen To Council Areas

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The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has directed all 23 local government chairmen in the state to relocate to their respective council areas to enhance governance and strengthen engagement with local communities.

The directive was issued during a Sallah courtesy visit by the chairmen at the Government House in Sokoto.

According to the governor, effective leadership at the grassroots requires physical presence and direct interaction with the people.

He stressed that governing from the state capital while overseeing local government affairs is no longer acceptable, noting that leaders can only fully understand community challenges by living among the people they serve.

Governor Aliyu urged the chairmen to adopt a more proactive and hands-on approach in administering their councils, with the aim of improving service delivery and accelerating development across the state.

To support this move, he disclosed plans by the state government to either reclaim existing official quarters or construct new accommodation in all 23 local government areas to house council chairmen and key staff, ensuring they remain within their jurisdictions.

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Earlier, the Sokoto State chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Abba Shehu Tambuwal, reaffirmed the commitment of the council chairmen to align with the administration’s development agenda.

He also pledged closer collaboration with traditional leaders, community stakeholders, and security agencies to address grassroots challenges and promote peace and stability.

Tambuwal further commended the governor’s leadership and continued support for local government administration in the state.