Sokoto Govt Condemns School Closure, Says It’s Setback For North

The Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), has warned that the continued shutdown of schools in northern Nigeria due to escalating insecurity poses a grave setback to the region’s development and could further embolden perpetrators of violence.

He said that while the protection of students and teachers must remain a top priority, shutting down educational institutions should not be normalised as a security response.

He cautioned that the trend threatens children’s right to learn and undermines Northern Nigeria’s long-term socio-economic stability.

“This is a serious setback, and it encourages the perpetrators. I reject the closure of schools as a sustainable solution. Instead, the government should rise to the occasion and address the insecurity in our region and country, perhaps by applying both kinetic and non-kinetic measures”

He said that the region’s future depends on uninterrupted access to quality education, urging federal and state governments, security agencies, and traditional authorities to strengthen collaboration and deploy more effective strategies to secure learning environments.

Usman called for strengthened intelligence gathering, community-driven security structures, and improved welfare and motivation for security personnel.

He also highlighted the need for non-kinetic approaches such as dialogue, youth empowerment programmes, rehabilitation of vulnerable groups, and tackling root causes like poverty and unemployment to complement military action.

Reiterating Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to the safety and prosperity of Sokoto residents, Usman appealed to parents, traditional institutions, and civil society groups to support efforts aimed at restoring stability.

He noted that preserving access to education remains essential to the North’s progress and should not be compromised in the face of insecurity.