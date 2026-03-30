Sokoto Govt Tasks New CP On Community Policing

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The Sokoto State Government has tasked the newly deployed Commissioner of Police, CP Hayatu Hassan Shaffa, to deepen community policing and intensify the ongoing security drive against banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities across the state.

Shaffa, who resumed duty on Monday, assumes office at a time authorities are seeking to consolidate recent gains in the fight against insecurity in Sokoto and the wider North-West region.

The state government through its security adviser Col Ahmed Usman Rtd expressed confidence in the new police chief’s capacity to strengthen operational effectiveness and build stronger collaboration between the police and local communities.

He commended the outgoing Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), for his exemplary service and professionalism during his tenure.

“Musa’s leadership witnessed improved synergy among security agencies and measurable progress in stabilising communities affected by banditry and related crimes”

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“The Sokoto State Government acknowledges his contributions and wishes him continued success in his future assignments,” he added.

Welcoming the new commissioner, the government urged him to deploy his experience and strategic expertise to boost intelligence gathering, reinforce public trust and sustain momentum in the fight against criminality.

“This administration reiterated its commitment to supporting security agencies with adequate logistics and an enabling environment to effectively carry out their responsibilities”

Usman assured the new police boss of the Sokoto State Government’s full cooperation under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, stressing that security remains a top priority.

He further called on residents to support law enforcement agencies by providing credible and timely information, noting that sustained peace requires collective responsibility.

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The government reaffirmed its resolve to rid the state of banditry and all forms of criminality, expressing optimism that the new Commissioner of Police would play a pivotal role in strengthening the state’s security architecture.