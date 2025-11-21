Sokoto Group Hails Shagari’s Appointment As NIWA Chairman

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Supporters of Honourable Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, under the aegis of Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, MSS Vanguard, across Sokoto state have expressed overwhelming appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, following the appointment of the former Minister for Water Resources, as the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, new Chairman.

In a statement issued on behalf of the group, the Coordinator, Comrade Mukhtar Saleh, described the appointment as, a well-deserved national recognition, for a public servant whose career has consistently reflected integrity, discipline, and dedication to nation-building.

Saleh said, “members of MSS Vanguard, particularly those who have been following Mukhtar Shagari political and administrative journey, received the news with joy and gratitude, as the President’s decision has further strengthened their trust in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Mukhtar Shehu Shagari’s achievements as Water Resources Minister is proof of his competence, foresight, and managerial capacity to reposition NIWA and deepen transparency in the agency.

“This appointment has energized Mukhtar Shagari supporters across the state, many of whom view it as a victory for fairness, merit, and the recognition of hardworking technocrats from the Seat of Caliphate.”

Saleh further emphasized that President Tinubu’s choice reflects not only recognition of excellence but also a strategic step toward strengthening institutional accountability in Nigeria’s Waterways sector.

“We members of MSS Vanguard praise the President for entrusting the sensitive national assignment to a man respected for transparency, fairness, and bridge-building across political lines.

“We express confidence that under Mukhtar Shehu Shagari’s leadership, NIWA will experience renewed credibility, improved operational culture, and stronger collaboration with both government and industry stakeholders.”

Saleh further encouraged the new NIWA Chairman to approach the role with the courage, clarity, and dedication that have defined his leadership over the years, assuring him of Sokoto state’s full support.