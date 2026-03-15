Sokoto Lawmaker Resigns From PDP, Joins ADC

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abdussamad Dasuki, a member of the House of Representatives representing Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dasuki announced his resignation in a letter dated March 15, 2026, citing persistent leadership crises within the party as the reason for his decision.

In the letter addressed to party leaders, the lawmaker said the ongoing internal conflicts had made it increasingly difficult for the party to function effectively and serve as a credible political platform.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. However, the persistent and irreconcilable leadership crises within the party have made it increasingly difficult for the party to function effectively and to play its expected role as a credible political platform,” he wrote.

He added that the situation had also made it challenging for committed members like himself to continue contributing meaningfully within the party’s current structure.

Advertisement

Dasuki noted that he had been proud to associate with the Peoples Democratic Party over the years and had contributed to the growth and development of the party at various levels.

“Over the years, I have been proud to associate with the PDP and to contribute my quota to the growth and development of the party at various levels. Unfortunately, the prevailing circumstances have compelled me to take this difficult step,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation for the opportunities and relationships he built during his time in the party.

Following his resignation, Dasuki has now joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).