SOKOTO: Muslim Youths Attack 4 Catholic Churches, Secretariat…Bishop Kukah Suspends Masses

No fewer than four Catholic churches and secretariats in Sokoto State were reportedly attacked in the aftermath of protests by Muslim youths demanding the release of the killers of Deborah Samuel — a Christian student recently killed and burnt for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

Bishop Mathew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto confirmed the attacks in a statement issued by Rev. Father Christopher Omotosho, director of communications of the Diocese.

Kukah identified the Catholic churches and secretariats attacked by the youths as the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral at Bello Way; St. Kevin’s Catholic Church Gidan Dere, Eastern By-pass; Bishop Lawton Secretariat; and the St. Bakhita Catholic Secretariat.

The cleric said vehicles were also vandalized by the youths before the police contained the situation.

The statement reads: “The Sokoto State Government has declared 24-hour curfew to help stem the ongoing protests embarked upon by Muslim youth in the state capital today.

“During the protest, groups of youths led by some adults in the background attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral at Bello Way, destroying church glass windows, those of the Bishop Lawton Secretariat were also attacked and a community bus parked within the premises vandalised.

“St. Kevin’s Catholic Church Gidan Dere, Eastern By-pass, was also attacked and partly burnt; windows of the new hospital complex under construction, in the same premises were shattered.

“They were promptly dispersed by a team of Mobile policemen before they could do further damage.

“The hoodlums also attacked the Bakhita Centre located along Aliyu Jodi Road and burnt down a bus within the premises.”

Deborah, a 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, was killed on Thursday.

She was buried in her village, Tunga Magajiya, Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday.