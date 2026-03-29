Sokoto PDP Divided Over Wike-Backed Convention

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A deepening internal crisis has engulfed the Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following sharp disagreements over participation in a national elective convention in Abuja reportedly backed by Nyesom Wike.

The rift became more pronounced after a pro-Bature group within the party rejected claims that the Sokoto PDP had distanced itself from the convention, describing such position as misleading and unrepresentative of the majority.

The group, which is advocating the re-election of former National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, faulted a statement attributed to the State Publicity Secretary, Hassan Sanyinnawal, dissociating the state chapter from the exercise scheduled at the National Stadium, Abuja.

The Chairman of the group, Abubakar Danmafara, insisted that Sokoto remains a key stakeholder in the affairs of the PDP and cannot be excluded from such a crucial national process.

“We wish to categorically state that Sokoto State remains an integral part of the PDP. Any attempt to distance the state from the convention is not only unfortunate but also misleading”

Danmafara revealed that hundreds of party members from Sokoto are already in Abuja participating in the convention, stressing that their presence underscores their commitment to the unity and progress of the party.

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He added that the group is fully mobilised to take part in the electoral process, particularly in support of Bature’s re-election bid, noting that their involvement is aimed at strengthening internal democracy within the PDP.

“Our members’ presence in Abuja is a clear demonstration of our resolve to remain active stakeholders in party affairs. We are committed to ensuring that credible leaders emerge through a transparent process”

The group maintained that participation in the convention is both legitimate and necessary, urging party faithful to disregard any directive discouraging involvement in the exercise.

The development highlights growing divisions within the Sokoto PDP, with competing interests and loyalties threatening party cohesion ahead of critical national decisions.

Reaffirming its loyalty to the PDP, the group called on party leaders at all levels to prioritise unity, dialogue, and inclusiveness in resolving internal disagreements.

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“The success of the PDP depends on the collective efforts of its members across all states. Sokoto cannot afford to be left behind in shaping the future of the party,” Danmafara stated.

The group, however, urged delegates and stakeholders to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and committed to the party’s ideals throughout the convention process.