Sokoto PDP Inaugurates Committee For National Convention

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a committee to coordinate the state’s participation in the party’s forthcoming elective National Convention scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2025.

The committee, made up of senior party officials and key stakeholders, was inaugurated on Tuesday in Sokoto by the State Chairman, Hon. Muhammadu Goronyo, who charged members to uphold the values of fairness, unity, and transparency in their assignment.

Goronyo said the committee’s mandate is to ensure that Sokoto’s delegates participate actively and effectively in the national convention, which he described as a critical step in strengthening the PDP’s internal democracy and preparing for future elections.

“This committee reflects our collective commitment to internal democracy and party discipline. We expect every member to protect and promote the interest of our great party throughout the convention process,” the chairman stated.

He said that the committee will be chaired by the PDP State Organising Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Shuni, with the Assistant State Secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Lanas Gidadawa, serving as Secretary.

Other members include the Minority Leader of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Magaji; Alhaji Abdullahi Kiryo Yabo; the State Legal Adviser, Barr. Abdulrahman Abubakar; State Auditor, Alhaji Nasiru Shehu Kware; and the State Publicity Secretary, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal. Also on the list are the Chairman of the Local Government Chairmen Forum, Alhaji Bello Mai Karfi, and the PDP North-West Zonal Youth Leader, Atiku Muhammad Yabo.

Advertisement

He said that the inauguration demonstrates the Sokoto PDP’s readiness to contribute to a free, fair, and credible convention that will “further strengthen the unity and democratic ideals of the party.”

He also urged party members across the state to rally behind the committee and support its efforts toward ensuring the success of the exercise.

The convention, expected to attract delegates from across Nigeria, will elect new members into key national positions of the PDP as part of ongoing efforts to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.